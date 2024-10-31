abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.44 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80), with a volume of 306,191 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £333.88 million, a PE ratio of 757.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.88.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

