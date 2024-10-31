Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 1,225,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

