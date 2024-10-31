Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-5.95 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 525,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $85.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

