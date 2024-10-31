Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

