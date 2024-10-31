Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $18.99

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Aion has a market capitalization of $694,479.89 and $18.99 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006258 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1,338% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,470.98 or 0.38010851 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.