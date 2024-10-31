Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000- EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 1,650,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

