Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 2,802,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,724,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,627,000 after buying an additional 529,237 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,788,000 after buying an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

