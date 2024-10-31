Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $19,728,061.50 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,860,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,094,451. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

