Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

