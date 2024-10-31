American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $6,415,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.09.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $274.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $143.07 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

