American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 174335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

