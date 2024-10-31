American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.450-10.620 EPS.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 121.80%.
In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
