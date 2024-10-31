American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 482,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,640 shares of company stock valued at $173,939. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 7,673.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 2,690.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 419,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 404,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 57,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,287. American Well has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.45. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

