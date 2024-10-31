Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $16.90. Ames National shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 18,065 shares.

Ames National Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Ames National Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

