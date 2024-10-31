Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.33 and traded as low as $16.90. Ames National shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 18,065 shares.
Ames National Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.55.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.77%.
Ames National Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
