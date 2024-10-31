Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

