Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.
DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.6 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
