Anyswap (ANY) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00005834 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $0.65 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.38916194 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

