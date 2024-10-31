Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Aptiv stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

