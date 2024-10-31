Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 2,179,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

