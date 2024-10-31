Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter worth $183,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

