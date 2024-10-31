Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Stock Price Up 21.9% – Still a Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 22,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

