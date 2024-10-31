Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $135.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

