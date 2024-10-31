Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABGGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.00. 149,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

