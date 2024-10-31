Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $17.87. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 30,210 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,387.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

