Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz Sells 19,044 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $460,674.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,934.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 279,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

