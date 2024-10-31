Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $390.37 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $390.37 million and $13.33 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,269,808,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,392,075,208 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

