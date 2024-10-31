AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1,666.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4 %
AZN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 473,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,487. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
