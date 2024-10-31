AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.25 and last traded at C$20.25. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.22.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

