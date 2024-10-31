ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. ATI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.240-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

ATI Stock Down 2.8 %

ATI traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,517. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. ATI has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

