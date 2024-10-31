Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after buying an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

