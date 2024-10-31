AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,726 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $142,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 65,529 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 1,296,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

