Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

