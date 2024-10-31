Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,434 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average daily volume of 2,337 put options.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 2,947,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.