Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Purchased by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 271,922 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVRE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,917. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

