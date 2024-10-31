AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.
AXIS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 531,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,848. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.
AXIS Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
