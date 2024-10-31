AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 531,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,848. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

