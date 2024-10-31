Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teradata were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Teradata by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 139,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

