Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 103 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $947.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $892.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $564.90 and a 12-month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

