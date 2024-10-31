Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 202 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

