Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,561,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,966,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.83 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

