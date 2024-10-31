Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $117.74. 1,453,103 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

