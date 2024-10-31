Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32, Yahoo Finance reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BWFG stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankwell Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.