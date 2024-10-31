Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.07. 760,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 236,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after buying an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

