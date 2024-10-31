Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.53. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
BRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
