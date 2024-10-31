Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.53. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,276,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRNS

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.