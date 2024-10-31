Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.7 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHE opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

