Benchmark Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $200.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.86. 480,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.