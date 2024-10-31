BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BEST Stock Performance

Shares of BEST stock remained flat at $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,386. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

