BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.62. Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.
