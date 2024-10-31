Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $358.20 and last traded at $358.20, with a volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.14 and a 200 day moving average of $305.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

