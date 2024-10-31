bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIAF
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.