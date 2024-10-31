bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIAF

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.