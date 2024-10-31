Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
BMEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 173,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $22.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,900. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biomea Fusion
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomea Fusion
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.